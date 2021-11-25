Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) versus Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Financial Contrast

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Katy Industries and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Desktop Metal 1 4 2 0 2.14

Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 108.21%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Desktop Metal -215.54% -2.76% -2.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Desktop Metal $16.47 million 128.79 -$34.01 million N/A N/A

Katy Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal.

Summary

Desktop Metal beats Katy Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

