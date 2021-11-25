HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

