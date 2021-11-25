Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN opened at $124.56 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.92. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

