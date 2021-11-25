Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 49,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned about 0.06% of Ring Energy worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1,263.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 590,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ring Energy by 206.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 230,483 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REI opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $292.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

