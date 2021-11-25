Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.