SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

