The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $208.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.39. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.48 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

