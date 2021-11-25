Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 204 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,727,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

