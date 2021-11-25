Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.36

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.36 and traded as high as C$18.76. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$18.56, with a volume of 22,345 shares trading hands.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$722.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

