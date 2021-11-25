Arnon Katz Sells 2,184 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,990.00.

REAL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.74.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 78.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 926,385 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 185.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

