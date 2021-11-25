PlatON (LAT) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $482.32 million and $21.57 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00241151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00089168 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,250,637,975 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

