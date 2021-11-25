Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,300.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 million, a PE ratio of -826.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USIO. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

