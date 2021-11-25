Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

