iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

