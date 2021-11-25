Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $103.80 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

