Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

GWRE stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

