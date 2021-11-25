Financial Comparison: Yunji (YJ) versus Its Peers

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Yunji to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Yunji has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s peers have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yunji and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yunji Competitors 142 701 1055 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Yunji’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yunji and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -9.75 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.79

Yunji’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Summary

Yunji peers beat Yunji on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

