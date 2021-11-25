FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $348,000 Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.73.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

