Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 52.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $132.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.