Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General Sells 6,259,298 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALHC stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $66,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

