Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Announce $2.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average of $217.81. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $181.20 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

