Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report sales of $235.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $213.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $900.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.58 million to $905.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

