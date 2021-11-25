$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $123.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $113.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $468.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $538.56 million, with estimates ranging from $531.68 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLB opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

