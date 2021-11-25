Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.07 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.