PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy comprises 1.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 382.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,915 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

