Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

PSLV opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

