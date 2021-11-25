Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.50

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 807499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,570,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 976.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,718,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

