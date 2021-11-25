Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $689,000 Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVDL opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $582.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

