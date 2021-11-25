Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 131.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 196,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 1,287.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 153,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after buying an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

