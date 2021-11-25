Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 11,380 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.59. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

