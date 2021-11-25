Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $231.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.32 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

