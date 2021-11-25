Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 182,774 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 743,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

