Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

