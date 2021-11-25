BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 88,960 shares.The stock last traded at $81.67 and had previously closed at $86.31.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 1,680.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $2,688,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

