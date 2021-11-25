Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.22. Approximately 51,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,889,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42.
In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Overstock.com by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $19,824,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.