Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.22. Approximately 51,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,889,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Overstock.com by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $19,824,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

