Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0655 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Azuki has a total market cap of $738,882.00 and approximately $61,197.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AZUKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.