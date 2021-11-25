Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $859.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

