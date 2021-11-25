FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $12.53 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

