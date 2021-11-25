Money Design Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,436 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

