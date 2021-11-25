iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $39,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

