VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 1,294 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.09 and a one year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

