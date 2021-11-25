Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,825 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

