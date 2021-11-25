SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $358.03 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $294.75 and a 12 month high of $365.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

