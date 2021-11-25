Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

