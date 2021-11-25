PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.40. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

