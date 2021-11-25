Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 860.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,876,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

