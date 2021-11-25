$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $2.84. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,538 shares of company stock valued at $55,751,983. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $354.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.76 and a 200 day moving average of $334.36. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.