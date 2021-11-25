$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $2.84. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,538 shares of company stock valued at $55,751,983. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $354.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.76 and a 200 day moving average of $334.36. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

