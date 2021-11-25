First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.39. First Bancorp shares last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 10,014 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $351.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

