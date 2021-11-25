Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.39. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 20,848 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTOKY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.