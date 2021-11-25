Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Trading Up 0.1%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 197,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 925% from the average daily volume of 19,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSX. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

